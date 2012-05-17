版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-HP mulls 25,000 job cuts - report

May 17 (Reuters) -

HEWLETT-PACKARD IS CONSIDERING CUTTING AS MANY AS 25,000 JOBS, OR 8 PERCENT OF ITS WORKFORCE - BLOOMBERG

