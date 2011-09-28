HP hires Goldman to guard against activists -- WSJ

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
Sept 28 Hewlett-Packard CO (HPQ.N) has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to help the company defend itself against possible activist investors who could push for change at the Silicon Valley company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
HP has felt vulnerable to possible activist investor pressure amid questions about the company's performance and strategic direction, WSJ cited the people as saying.
Last week, the company named former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) Chief Executive Meg Whitman its president and CEO, replacing the harshly criticized Leo Apotheker in an attempt to restore investor confidence. [ID:nS1E78L111]
Hewlett-Packard and Goldman Sachs spokespersons declined to comment. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING