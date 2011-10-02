HP shares may have hit bottom - Barron's

Oct 2 The share price and valuation of personal computer and printer maker Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) are so low that the stock may be set to start climbing, according to a column in the Barron's financial newspaper.

Despite the market's underwhelming response to the announcement last month naming Meg Whitman as chief executive -- HP shares fell nearly 5 percent that day -- the company may be fundamentally undervalued, according to the Barron's "Plugged In" column.

The company is trading at less then five times projected 2012 earnings, making it the first tech company with a market value of more than $5 billion to trade at such a low valuation, according to a Sanford Bernstein analyst cited in the column.

Todd Lowenstein, a portfolio manager for HighMark Capital Management who was quoted in the column, called HP a good bet "for patient investors."

He figures shares of HP, which has a market value of more than $44 billion, should be worth $47 based on the sum of its parts, while Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi believes the stock to be worth $37, the Barron's column said.

HP shares closed at $22.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by Maureen Bavdek)