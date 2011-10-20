UPDATE 1-HP loses strategy chief as overhaul rumbles on

* Key strategy chief to retire, will not be replaced
* Leaves at a time HP is going through restructuring
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Hewlett-Packard Co's
(HPQ.N) chief strategy and technology officer has retired,
becoming the latest senior executive to leave the storied
Silicon Valley giant struggling to restore its tarnished
credibility.
Shane Robison, 57, will step down on Nov. 1, ending an
11-year term at the company, which is now pondering a sale or
spinoff of its core personal computing division and trying to
assure skeptical investors it can restructure to return to
growth.
HP appointed former California gubernatorial candidate Meg
Whitman CEO just last month, after firing former leader Leo
Apotheker for a series of missteps, including a poor run at
convincing Wall Street he had not overpaid for British software
firm Autonomy Plc AUTN.L.
Robison, a pivotal figure in crafting long-term strategy
for the largest U.S. technology company through mergers and
acquisitions and research and development, will not be
replaced, HP said in a statement.
"Shane has been a powerful innovator for our business
groups and other corporate divisions," Whitman said in the
statement.
But "in an effort to drive strategy, research and
development closer to the company's businesses, it will not be
replacing the role of chief strategy and technology officer,"
HP's statement read.
Shares in the company have plunged 17 percent since August
18, when it announced the $12 billion acquisition of Autonomy
and its decision to consider a spinoff of its PC business, the
world's largest. HP later acknowledged that the decision to
announce may have been premature, and may have alienated some
partners.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)