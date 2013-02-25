版本:
Union pension adviser CtW says will oppose two HP directors

BOSTON Feb 25 Union pension advisor CtW Investment Group said it met with leaders of Hewlett-Packard Co on Monday and said it will oppose two of its directors, but that it will not campaign against HP board chairman Raymond Lane.

Michael Pryce-Jones, senior governance policy analyst for CtW, also said the group will oppose the renewal of HP's auditor, Ernst & Young.
