HP expects enterprise services revenue to fall in 2013

Oct 3 Hewlett-Packard Co forecast revenue at its enterprise services unit to fall between 11 percent and 13 percent in 2013.

The company expects 2013 adjusted earnings per share of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

Shares of the company fell more than 8 percent to $15.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

