UPDATE 3-HP braces for huge loss after $8 bln EDS writedown

* Sees Q3 GAAP loss of $4.31 to $4.49 per share
* Replaces head of services division
* Sees Q3 profit ex items $1/shr vs Street view 97 cents
* Stock up 2.4 pct; off over 50 pct since Hurd's 2010 exit
By Jim Finkle and Nicola Leske
BOSTON/NEW YORK Aug 8 Hewlett Packard Co
warned of a mammoth quarterly loss after writing down $8 billion
on the value of its services business, most of which it acquired
four years ago with its $14 billion purchase of EDS.
The world's largest computer maker also plans to replace its
head of services, a vast but sluggish division that new CEO Meg
Whitman wants to reshape into a stronger competitor to the likes
of IBM.
Whitman, the former eBay CEO who took up the computing
giant's helm in 2011 to some skepticism about her technology and
hardware credentials, is trying to turn around the company. HP's
stock has lost more than half its value in the two years since
CEO Mark Hurd unexpectedly resigned amid a scandal over his
relationship with a female marketing contractor.
In a sign that Whitman's efforts to trim costs and bolster
the company's prospects were succeeding, HP on Wednesday raised
its quarterly outlook for profit, after excluding one-time items
such as the goodwill writedown. It did not provide reasons.
HP's stock rose 2.4 percent to end at $19.41 after the
increase in the company's outlook relieved investors, who had
been expecting another bad quarter with global IT spending on
the wane.
"Everybody was expecting them to miss the quarter. Now they
said they are going to beat their forecast. That's why the stock
is up," said Shaw Wu, an analyst with Sterne Agee.
But analysts cautioned that it is premature to say that HP's
darkest days have passed, especially because the company did not
explain why it raised its outlook for profit, excluding items.
"There are a lot of unanswered questions," said Stifel
Nicolaus analyst Aaron Rakers. "It is hard for me to get too
terribly positive on it."
HP said it decided to take the $8 billion non-cash charge in
its fiscal third quarter ended July 31 following a review
prompted by declines in its stock price, changing market
conditions and the services division's financial performance.
"When indicators of potential impairment are identified,
companies are required to conduct a review of the carrying
amounts of goodwill and other long-lived assets to determine if
an impairment exists," HP said in a statement.
Analysts said that charge confirmed what has long been
widely known by investors: HP paid too much for EDS, one of the
pioneers of the outsourcing of technology services.
The deal was unpopular on Wall Street from the day it was
announced in May 2008 as critics questioned whether then-CEO
Hurd was paying too dearly for a slow-growing company.
"Is this a huge write-off? Yes," said Global Equities
Research analyst Trip Chowdhry. "Management is undoing the
things that Hurd did - overpaying for something that is not
right."
The company is scheduled to release quarterly earnings on
Aug. 22 after the closing bell.
HP also said that it had moved faster than it previously
anticipated with plans announced in May to reduce 27,000 jobs,
or 8 percent of its workforce. Because of this, it raised its
estimate of a third-quarter pre-tax restructuring charge to as
much as $1.7 billion from its previous estimate of $1 billion.
As a consequence of the impairment charge and the
restructuring charge, HP said it expected to post a
third-quarter loss of $4.31 to $4.49 per share.
MISSING INGREDIENT: REVENUE GROWTH
HP, which employs more than 300,000 people globally, posted
a 31 percent drop in second-quarter profit and a 3 percent
decline in revenue.
Analysts said the company's long-term success depends on
efforts to rejuvenate its products, such as developing goods
that can compete with the likes of Apple Inc's iPads
and phones that run on Google Inc's Android operating
system.
"Write-offs don't do it," said Fred Hickey, editor of The
High-Tech Strategist newsletter. "You need revenue growth."
Wall Street analysts expect HP's sales to fall 3.4 percent
to $123 billion in its current fiscal year, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company did not comment on its revenue outlook in its
release on Wednesday.
Wu, the analyst with Sterne Agee, said it will be tough to
get sales growing at a healthy clip, noting that about 30
percent of revenue comes from HP's ailing PC division and at
least 20 percent from its sluggish printer business.
"They've got at least 50 percent of their company that's
still under pressure. Restructuring doesn't help that out," Wu
said. "They still have a lot to do."
HP said it now expects third-quarter earnings, excluding
one-time items, of about $1.00 per share, compared with
analysts' average estimate of 97 cents.
The company had previously forecast earnings of 94 cents to
97 cents per share.
Whitman, a Silicon Valley veteran who waged an unsuccessful
bid for governor of California in 2010, has said she plans to
use some of savings from the restructuring to develop new
products, especially in printing and PCs.
HP said that it was replacing the head of its services
business, John Visentin, who was named to the post a year ago by
Leo Apotheker, Whitman's predecessor as CEO. Visentin, a former
IBM executive, could not be reached for comment.
Senior Vice President Mike Nefkens was named Visentin's
acting replacement. Nefkens is general manager of HP enterprise
services in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).