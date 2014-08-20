HP in better position now to make acquisitions - CEO

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 20 Hewlett-Packard Co
is in a better position today to make acquisitions than in the
past year, given its $4.7 billion in net cash and as it
evaluates its overall cloud software capability, Chief Executive
Officer Meg Whitman said in an interview.
HP, which posted a 12 percent gain in revenue from its
personal computer-focused division in the fiscal third quarter,
is benefiting from a bounce in the PC market as consumers and
corporations upgrade ageing machines, she told Reuters on
Wednesday.
"we're in a position to make acquisitions the way we weren't
over the past year," she said.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)