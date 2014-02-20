版本:
BRIEF-HP CEO says enterprise group revenue growth possible through remainder of year

Feb 20 Hewlett-Packard Co : * CEO says enterprise group revenue growth possible through remainder of year * CEO says seeing long-overdue pc replacements at corporations, slight effect

of transition from older windows xp computers
