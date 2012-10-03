BRIEF-HP CFO says fiscal 2013 is 'going to be another challenging year for HP'

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 Hewlett-Packard Co : * CFO says fiscal 2013 is 'going to be another challenging year for hp' * CFO says a total of 26,000 employees to leave company by end of fiscal 2013 * CFO says research and development allocation to increase in fiscal 2013 * CFO says non-GAAP EPS for FY 2013 to come in between $3.40 and $3.60 * CFO says expects revenue to decline year over year in all segments except