Private equity firms focused on Hewlett Packard asset sales -sources

July 29 Buyout firms are focused on acquiring some software assets that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has been considering divesting, worth between $6 billion and $8 billion, rather than the entire company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

Earlier, The Information reported that private equity firms including KKR & Co LP, Apollo Global Management LLC and Carlyle Group LP were "sniffing around" Hewlett Packard Enterprise, contemplating a buyout worth more than $40 billion. The Information cited a source who has had talks with representatives of the private equity firms.

HPE declined to comment, while KKR, Apollo and Carlyle offered no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)