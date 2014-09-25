版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 25日 星期四 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Hexcel Corporation closes new $700 million senior credit facility

Sept 25 Hexcel Corporation :

* Announced on Wednesday the successful consummation of a new $700 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility that is to mature in five years

* New facility replaces the previous $600 million senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐