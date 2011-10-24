UPDATE 1-Strong commercial plane demand drives Hexcel profit, outlook

* Q3 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.27

Oct 24 Hexcel Corp's quarterly results topped estimates, helped by a 32 percent jump in sales at its biggest segment that makes equipment for commercial aircraft, and it raised its full-year outlook for the third time this year.

The company, which has products on all Boeing and EADS' Airbus planes, sees adjusted full-year earnings of $1.18-$1.23 a share, on revenue of $1.38-$1.40 billion.

It had previously forecast adjusted earnings of $1.05-$1.12 per share and revenue of $1.33-$1.38 billion.

For the July-September quarter, the company, which makes prepregs, film adhesives and sandwich panels used in commercial aircraft, posted adjusted earnings of 34 cents a share.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 27 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $351.8 million. Sales in the commercial aerospace segment were driven by increased airplane build rates, the ramp-up of new programs and restocking by customers, the company said.

