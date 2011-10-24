UPDATE 1-Strong commercial plane demand drives Hexcel profit, outlook

* Q3 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.27
* Q3 rev $351.8 mln vs est $331.3 mln
* Sees 2011 adj EPS $1.18-$1.23
Oct 24 Hexcel Corp's quarterly results
topped estimates, helped by a 32 percent jump in sales at its
biggest segment that makes equipment for commercial aircraft,
and it raised its full-year outlook for the third time this
year.
The company, which has products on all Boeing and
EADS' Airbus planes, sees adjusted full-year earnings
of $1.18-$1.23 a share, on revenue of $1.38-$1.40 billion.
It had previously forecast adjusted earnings of $1.05-$1.12
per share and revenue of $1.33-$1.38 billion.
For the July-September quarter, the company, which makes
prepregs, film adhesives and sandwich panels used in commercial
aircraft, posted adjusted earnings of 34 cents a share.
Analysts were looking for earnings of 27 cents a share,
excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $351.8 million. Sales in the
commercial aerospace segment were driven by increased airplane
build rates, the ramp-up of new programs and restocking by
customers, the company said.
Shares of the company were up 1 percent at $25.16 in trading
after the bell. They closed at $25.02 Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
