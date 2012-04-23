Hexcel 1st-qtr beats on commercial aerospace demand

Aerospace supplier Hexcel Corp's first-quarter results beat estimates driven by strong demand from commercial aerospace customers.

Net income for the first-quarter rose to $39.6 million, or 39 cents per share, from $26.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 20.7 percent to $400.1 million.

Commercial aerospace sales were up 23.7 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $371.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.