UPDATE 1-Electronics retailer hhgregg files for bankruptcy

March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer
hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed
for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to
struggle with declining sales for about four years.
Hhgregg listed assets and liabilities of up to $50,000 in
its Chapter 11 filing in the U.S. bankruptcy court for the
Southern District of Indiana, and said it signed a term sheet
with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
Gregg Appliances listed assets and liabilities in the range
of $100 million to $500 million in a separate filing.
Hhgregg said it expected to emerge from the process in about
60 days.
"Through these strategic steps, we plan to come out of this
debt free and more agile as we serve our valued customers and
vendor partners," Chief Executive Robert Riesbeck said in a
statement.
The company's 132 stores would operate normally throughout
the restructuring process. It said last week it would shut 88
stores.
Hhgregg hired Stifel Financial Corp last month, to
advise it on strategic and financial transactions.
