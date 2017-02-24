UPDATE 2-Electronics retailer hhgregg could file for bankruptcy next month-Bbg

(Adds CEO's comment)
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer
hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon
as next month, Bloomberg reported.
Indianapolis-based hhgregg's shares slumped as much as 40.8
percent to 23 cents on Friday. The company's stock has lost more
than three-fourths of its value in the last 12 months.
The retailer is still seeking an out-of-court solution that
would help it prevent filing a Chapter 11, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2kS4j3E)
"We're focused on continuing to execute our business
strategy, as planned, and returning this company to
profitability," Chief Executive Robert Riesbeck wrote in an
email to Reuters, adding that he had no other comment to offer
at this time.
Hhgregg's sales have fallen for 14 quarters in a row as it
struggles to cope with intense competition.
The company said on Feb. 15 it would pursue a range of
strategic alternatives.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Martina D'Couto)