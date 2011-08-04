UPDATE 2-Weak video demand sends Hhgregg to surprise loss, shares dive

* Q1 shr loss $0.02 vs est $0.01

* Sales down 1 percent to $431.5 mln, misses estimates

* Shares fall 17 pct (Adds comparison to analysts' estimates, background, analyst comment)

By Mihir Dalal

BANGALORE, Aug 4 U.S. consumer electronics and appliance chain Hhgregg Inc reported a surprise first-quarter loss, hurt by weak demand and lower prices for its video products, sending its shares down 15 percent to their lowest in more than two years.

Hhgregg, which is trying to become a national chain, has now missed analysts' estimates in three of the past four quarters.

The company's shares have dropped 43 percent since early January, when the company cut its 2011 profit outlook due to weak demand.

Hhgregg's weak first-quarter results point to the challenges in the consumer electronics business, Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter said in a note.

The company continues to struggle with pricing pressure in the TV category and the effects of a difficult macro and housing market weighing on the appliance category, Balter said.

Hhgregg posted a net loss of $0.8 million, or 2 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared to a profit of $2.7 million, or 7 cents a share, last year.

Sales fell 1 percent to $431.5 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 1 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $478.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of the company's video products -- which contribute 37 percent of its revenue -- fell 21 percent in the quarter, whereas appliance sales, which make up 44 percent of the revenue, fell 13 percent.

After starting out as a small operation in 1955, the company has stepped up expansion in recent years in a bid to fill the void left by bankrupt rival Circuit City Stores Inc and to compete better with the likes of Best Buy .

The retailer, which is more skewed towards larger appliances than bigger rivals, runs stores mainly in the Midwestern, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Hhgregg shares fell 17 percent to $10.35 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal and Abhishek Takle in Bangalore and Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Viraj Nair)