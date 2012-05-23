UPDATE 2-Hhgregg bets on advertising to drive appliances growth

* Q4 adj EPS $0.39 vs est $0.37

* Revenue rises 21 pct to $613.8 mln

* Sees FY13 EPS $1.12-$1.27

May 23 Retailer Hhgregg is ramping up advertising to drive sales of appliances, moving away from its video category, its largest segment, that has faced sharp declines in selling prices of televisions.

The appliance and electronics chain, which reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, has aggressively advertised in appliances to win market share from bigger peers such as Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Cos Inc and Sears Holdings Corp.

"Through these efforts in marketing ... along with additional product offerings, we believe appliances will become our largest sales category of fiscal 2014," CEO Dennis May said on a conference call with analysts.

Hhgregg, which sells a range of appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, reported a 9 percent jump in same-store sales for appliances in the fourth quarter, compared with a 5 percent drop last year.

The category now contributes about 37 percent of its revenue, up from 35 percent a year ago. Net advertising costs, as a percentage of net sales, increased about 39 basis points for the three months ended March 31.

"As the appliance category increases as a percent of sales, overall comparables and earnings could begin to gain some positive momentum, particularly if the video category stabilizes," analyst Aaron Goldstein of JPMorgan said in a note.

Hhgregg's video category -- which includes TVs and Blu-ray disc players, and brought in 43 percent of its total sales in the fourth quarter -- has faced declines in selling prices of TVs and stiff competition from online retailers in recent years.

Comparable store sales in the video category slid 10.2 percent in the quarter on a double-digit decline in selling prices.

Online retailers like Amazon have been eating into sales of traditional retailers of video products as shoppers increasingly look online for deals on big-screen TVs, tablets and other gadgets.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53.6 million, or $1.45 per share, compared with $14.6 million, or 36 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 39 cents per share, above the 37 cents analysts expected according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 21 percent to $613.8 million.

Hhgregg shares, which rose as much as 8 percent earlier in the day, were trading up 2 percent at $10 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.