Appliance retailer hhgregg to explore strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.
Stifel Financial's subsidiaries, Stifel Nicolaus & Co and Miller Buckfire & Co, have been engaged as hhgregg's financial adviser and investment banker.
Hhgregg's shares surged 21 percent to 52 cents in extended trading. The stock had lost 77.4 percent of its value in the last 12 months.
The company, which has a market value of about $12 million, last month reported a 23.8 percent fall in sales for the third quarter.
"We are committed to improving our results through our business strategy, including investments made to shift our focus to appliances and furniture, and additional expected cost reductions," Chief Executive Robert Riesbeck said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring