BRIEF-Shanghai Hi-Tech Control System plans JV with U.S. firm Belden's subsidiary

Feb 5 Shanghai Hi-tech Control System Co Ltd

* Says signs MOU to set up JV with Belden's subsidiary

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1v0CeBb

