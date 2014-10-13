版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 13:41 BJT

BRIEF-Hiag Immobilien acquires Swissfiberinvest Menziken AG

Oct 13 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :

* Acquires Swissfiberinvest Menziken AG

* Says purchase price for 100 pct of company's shares is situated in low seven-figure range

* Says Swissfiberinvest Menziken AG owns former production halls of Alu Menziken and administrative building in Menziken (AG) with approximately 14,400 square meters of effective area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
