版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien acquires Cham Nord Immobilien

June 25 HIAG Immobilien Holding AG : * Acquires Cham Nord Immobilien AG * Says acquires a parcel of 26,231 square metres and becomes the sole land

owner in the "Cham Nord" area * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐