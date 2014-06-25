BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien acquires Cham Nord Immobilien

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
June 25 HIAG Immobilien Holding AG : * Acquires Cham Nord Immobilien AG * Says acquires a parcel of 26,231 square metres and becomes the sole land
owner in the "Cham Nord" area * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoings (Adds comment, background)
MILAN, April 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets