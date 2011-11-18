UPDATE 2-Hibbett raises FY outlook, upbeat on holiday season

(Adds details on rivals, FY profit estimates, updates share
move)
Nov 18 Hibbett Sports Inc raised
its full-year profit forecast for the third time this year,
encouraged by strong footwear and apparel sales going into the
holiday season.
The sportswear and shoes retailer's full-year earnings
outlook range was above Wall Street estimates.
The company also posted a better-than-expected third-quarter
profit.
KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $185.2 mln $179.9 mln $167.4 mln
Net income $16.0 mln n/a $12.6 mln
GAAP EPS $0.59 $0.51 $0.44
Comp sales 7 pct n/a 12.5 pct
* Sees FY12 EPS $2.05-$2.11 vs est $2.00
* Hibbett, which has a store base of 815 in 26 states,
opened 16 stores during the third quarter
* In the fourth quarter, Hibbett expects to open 19-21
stores and close one to three underperforming storesMARKET
REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett were up 7
percent at $46.25 in pre-market trading on Friday. The stock has
risen about 16 percent year-to-date.
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* The company's upbeat outlook comes after the largest
publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, Dick's Sporting
Goods Inc, also raised its profit forecast.
* Hibbett sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear under
several well-known labels like Nike, Adidas AG
, Reebok and Under Armour Inc. The company has
been able to successfully manage its inventory to drive higher
profits.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)