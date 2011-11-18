版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 18日 星期五 21:46 BJT

UPDATE 2-Hibbett raises FY outlook, upbeat on holiday season

 (Adds details on rivals, FY profit estimates, updates share
move)	
 Nov 18 Hibbett Sports Inc raised
its full-year profit forecast for the third time this year,
encouraged by strong footwear and apparel sales going into the
holiday season.	
 The sportswear and shoes retailer's full-year earnings
outlook range was above Wall Street estimates.	
 The company also posted a better-than-expected third-quarter
profit.     	
  KEY POINTS: Q3 2011    I/B/E/S     Q3 2010
  Revenue     $185.2 mln $179.9 mln  $167.4 mln
  Net income  $16.0 mln  n/a         $12.6 mln
  GAAP EPS    $0.59      $0.51       $0.44
  Comp sales  7 pct      n/a         12.5 pct
 	
 * Sees FY12 EPS $2.05-$2.11 vs est $2.00
 * Hibbett, which has a store base of 815 in 26 states,
opened 16 stores during the third quarter
 * In the fourth quarter, Hibbett expects to open 19-21
stores and close one to three underperforming storesMARKET
REACTION / COMMENTARY:
 * Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett were up 7
percent at $46.25 in pre-market trading on Friday. The stock has
risen about 16 percent year-to-date.

 BACKGROUND / LINKS	
 * The company's upbeat outlook comes after the largest
publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, Dick's Sporting
Goods Inc, also raised its profit forecast.
 
 * Hibbett sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear under
several well-known labels like Nike, Adidas AG
, Reebok and Under Armour Inc. The company has
been able to successfully manage its inventory to drive higher
profits.

 (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐