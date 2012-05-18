UPDATE 1-Hibbett raises profit view after strong 1st-qtr

BRIEF-Sangamo says receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for SB-318
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
* Q1 EPS $0.98 vs est $0.92
* Q1 rev $232.9 mln vs est $226.4 mln
* Raises FY13 EPS outlook to $2.50-$2.65
May 18 Sportswear and shoes retailer Hibbett Sports Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year profit forecast, citing strong demand across categories, cost cuts and improved margins.
The company, which sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear under several well-known labels such as Nike, Adidas AG, Reebok and Under Armour Inc, lifted its 2012 earnings outlook to $2.50 to $2.65 per share, from $2.35 to $2.55 per share.
First-quarter net income rose to $26.4 million, or 98 cents per share, from $21.3 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 14 percent to $232.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 92 cents per share, on revenue of $226.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comparable sales rose 11 percent.
Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett closed at $55.81 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium
* Says on feb. 24, Catherine Rein notified Bank Of New York Mellon Corp of her intention to retire from board Source text - http://bit.ly/2lgfmiH Further company coverage: