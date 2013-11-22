BRIEF-Hibbett Sports Q3 earnings per share $0.66

Nov 22 Hibbett Sports Inc : * Reports third quarter fiscal 2014 results * Q3 earnings per share $0.66 * Q3 same store sales rose 4.8 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $208 million versus I/B/E/S view $207.7 million * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $2.68 to $2.77 * Says narrowed its guidance for the 52 weeks ending February 1, 2014 * FY 2014 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees increase in comparable store sales (on a calendar basis) in the low