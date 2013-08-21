MALAYSIA PRESS-Hibiscus to submit bids for Newfield's assets by Sept 26-The Star

BRIEF-Steadymed management believes company has enough cash to finance company into Q4 of 2017
* Steadymed provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Unions back Malaysia Airlines CEO-The Star
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Anthera announces positive results from the extension period of the solution study of Sollpura