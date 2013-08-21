版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 21日 星期三 08:30 BJT

MALAYSIA PRESS-Hibiscus to submit bids for Newfield's assets by Sept 26-The Star

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Unions back Malaysia Airlines CEO-The Star

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐