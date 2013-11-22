版本:
BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners prices secondary offering at $31.15/unit

Nov 22 Hi Crush Partners LP : * Hi Crush Partners LP-announces pricing of secondary offering of common units

by Hi Crush-proppants llc * Says secondary public offering of 702,851 common units priced at $31.15/unit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
