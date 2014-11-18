版本:
MOVES-H.I.G. Capital appoints Gabriele Magotti director in Milan office

Nov 18 Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital appointed Gabriele Magotti director in the company's Milan office.

Magotti joins H.I.G. Capital from Deutsche Bank AG , where he was head of southern Europe for the alternative and real assets team. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
