Buy-side bet on high-yield rally may be on the money

LONDON, Aug 1 (IFR) - Investors loading up on cheap European
junk bonds ahead of an anticipated rally may not be taking as
big a gamble as some fear due to expectations that the hunt for
yield will keep a steady stream of cash trickling into the asset
class even if central bankers disappoint.
Concerns that some buy-side accounts are ignoring the weak
economic backdrop, which has already had a significant impact on
some corporate earnings, have been growing following a sharp
turnaround in sentiment in the past week.
Growing speculation that the European Central Bank will
finally wheel out a monetary bazooka helped the Crossover index
tighten to a four-month closing low on Tuesday of 623bp.
Even bonds in beat-up telecom equipment makers such as
Alcatel and Nokia have been snapped up following recent losses.
Alcatel-Lucent's 8.5% January 2016 bond has risen 5 points
over the past week, bid at 86.7 on Wednesday, after plummeting
17 points last month. Nokia's 6.75% February 2019 bond,
meanwhile, is bid at 89 versus June lows of 84.
"There is a big grab for yield based on considerable
speculation that central banks are going to bring out the big
bazooka," said one European high-yield investor.
Hopes have risen that the Fed will announce QE3 when its
two-day meeting ends on Wednesday, while ECB President Mario
Draghi sent a strong signal to the market last week that it
would reignite its sovereign bond purchase programme (SMP) to
alleviate pressure on Spain and Italy.
If those bets prove wrong, investors could face heavy
losses, some experts predict. Those in the more pessimistic camp
say funds most are risk are those that missed out on an
unexpected rally at the start of the year - which resulted in
double-digit returns - and who are therefore playing catch-up.
However, some analysts say investors could be taking a
relatively good bet based on the view that any sell-off would be
tame.
"The difficulty comes in defining what a bazooka is. The
bottom line is that if the market likes it, it's a bazooka,"
said Barnaby Martin, a credit strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch
Global Research.
TOO SCARED TO SHORT
A lot will depend on the language used by Draghi, but a
commitment to restart the SMP should have a big impact in
helping to bring down yields in illiquid markets, Martin added.
"People are almost too scared to go short when there is this
constant threat of intervention. If the market is left
disappointed, then I would expect a reasonable sell-off for a
couple of weeks, but perversely the worse it gets, the more
pressure there is on Draghi to act," said Barnaby.
The biggest impact, in the event of disappointment, is
likely to be on primary market activity, which tends to be more
susceptible to volatile market conditions. That will potentially
make it harder for riskier companies to access funding.
There has already been push back on some recent
transactions, including a postponed bond for Dutch engineer
Stork last month.
But new bond deals are not expected to resurface anyway
until September, after the usual summer break - by which time
there is a strong chance that any market turbulence may have
settled.
The resilience of the high-yield market in recent months,
even when policymakers haven't quite delivered, has also
instilled investors with more confidence.
"This year has been very tough to judge," said the investor
adding that while he was wary of central banks underwhelming the
market, he is also worried about being caught short.
It is understandable that some investors feel they have no
choice but to put cash to work. European high-yield inflows of
USD527m last week outpaced the USD175m that moved into European
high-grade, according to data from EPFR.
Valuations in the relatively small EUR180bn European
corporate high-yield market also look appealing.
The average price of bonds is running at 96.61, marginally
above lows of 94.62 in early June, and the market has returned
11.54% since the start of the year. The U.S. high-yield market,
by comparison, shows an average price of 101.3 and a total
return of 8.574% so far in 2012.
"Ultimately, if Bunds rally and short-end yields remain
negative, the hunt for yield will return and cash will continue
to come into high-yield," Martin said.