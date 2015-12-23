UPDATE 1-U.S. fines Higher One, WEX Bank over 'deceptive' student loan practices

(Updates with details on the case, comment from CEO of Higher
One)
By Jason Lange and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 23 U.S. banking regulators on
Wednesday ordered financial firm Higher One Holdings Inc
to pay fines and restitution to borrowers over allegedly
"deceptive" marketing practices in the disbursement of student
loans.
The Federal Reserve ordered Higher One of New Haven,
Connecticut, to pay about $24 million in restitution to
approximately 570,000 students as well as a civil penalty of
$2,231,250, the Fed said in a statement.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, in a parallel case
against the institution, also ordered Higher One to pay $2.23
million.
The FDIC also brought a related action on Wednesday against
WEX Bank, which partners with Higher One, and ordered it
to pay $1.75 million in fines.
The FDIC added that both Higher One and WEX Bank will also
collectively pay $31 million in restitution as well to an
estimated 900,000 consumers.
Higher One provides colleges with financial aid disbursement
services for students so they can pay for things such as books
and living expenses. The FDIC said the product at issue is a
debit card that is offered in partnership with banks.
Regulators said Higher One engaged in a variety of deceptive
practices, including omitting information about how students
could get their financial aid disbursements without signing up
for a Higher One product called OneAccount and not telling
students about the product's fees, the Fed said.
In a statement on Wednesday, Higher One CEO Marc Sheinbaum
said the company has already made changes to its products and
services to address the issues raised by regulators.
"After joining Higher One in 2014, I charged our team to set
new standards for transparency and compliance. Today, the
account experience is significantly changed and an even better
student experience will be unveiled in 2016," he said.
Last week Higher One announced it had reached an agreement
to sell its disbursement business, including OneAccount, to
Customers Bank for a gross price of $37 million in
cash.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)