Payment processor Higher One's shares soar on PE sale talks

Aug 2 Shares of Higher One Holdings Inc
rose as much as 13 percent in early trade on the New York Stock
Exchange following a news report that the payment processor was
on the lookout for a buyer.
The company is seeking a buyer and has contacted
private-equity firms, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing unnamed
sources.
New Haven, Connecticut-based Higher One declined to comment
saying it does not respond to rumors or speculation.
Higher One, which provides payment software and services to
colleges and students, competes with SLM Corp's Sallie
Mae, and PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
The company, which went public in June 2010, also provides
banking and debit card services to students.
The payment processor, valued at about $650 million, is
expected to report its quarterly results on Aug 7. For the first
quarter, it had earned $13.4 million, or 23 cents per share, on
revenue of $57.8 million.
Higher One shares, which touched their life low last week,
were up 7 percent at $11.86 during afternoon trade on Thursday.