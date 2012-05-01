Highfields nominates three to CoreLogic board

BOSTON May 1 Highfields Capital Management on Tuesday nominated three people to become directors on CoreLogic Inc's board, signaling that the investment management firm is keeping its options open as it pushes for change at the data and analytics company.

Highfields, a long-time CoreLogic shareholder, named Barry Baker, Glenn Christenson and Farhad Nanji, a Highfields executive, as its candidates for election to the board of directors at the 2012 annual meeting of stockholders.

Boston-based Highfields made the announcement in a regulatory filing.

In March, Highfields -- which oversees $11.6 billion and ranks as CoreLogic's second-biggest shareholder with a 7.65 percent stake -- criticized the company's proposed corporate governance changes as inadequate, calling the data and analytics company's plans to expand its board a "minor cosmetic" adjustment.