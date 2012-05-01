UPDATE 1-Highfields nominates three to CoreLogic board

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON May 1 Highfields Capital Management on
Tuesday nominated three people as possible directors on
CoreLogic Inc's board, signaling that the hedge fund is
using all tools to press for management changes at the data and
analytics company.
Highfields, a long-time CoreLogic shareholder, named Barry
Baker, Glenn Christenson and Farhad Nanji as its candidates for
election to the board of directors at the 2012 annual meeting of
stockholders, it said in a regulatory filing.
Two months ago, the Boston-based hedge fund, which oversees
roughly $11.6 billion, went public with its efforts to push for
management changes at the Santa Ana-based company after
CoreLogic abandoned plans for a strategic review.
Highfields in March criticized the company's proposed
corporate governance changes as inadequate, calling plans to
expand its board a "minor cosmetic" adjustment. It previously
said that the board is dominated by hand-picked directors whose
skills are not appropriate to oversee the company.
On Tuesday, Highfields took a more conciliatory tone in a
letter to CoreLogic Chief Executive Van Skilling, saying it
wanted to keep all options open.
CoreLogic did not immediately have a comment.
"It is our hope that the availability of numerous high
quality candidates leads you to make the meaningful Board
changes that are necessary to achieve the company's full
potential," Highfields General Counsel Joseph Mazzella wrote to
Skilling. "However, without assurance that this will be the
case, and given today's deadline for shareholder nominations, we
have submitted documents to the Company's corporate secretary to
preserve our rights and formally nominate three individuals for
election to CoreLogic's Board of Directors," he added.
While Highfields prefers to avoid the limelight, its recent
public calls for change at CoreLogic have placed it in a small
but growing number of high-profile investors in other companies
- including Daniel Loeb and William Ackman - who are pushing for
improved management and better returns for shareholders.
Besides nominating Nanji, a managing director who
specializes in mortgage backed and other asset backed securities
at Highfields, the fund also named Baker, a private equity firm
executive with experience in business and information services,
and Christenson, who has experience as an executive officer and
director of private and publicly traded companies, as possible
directors.
CoreLogic said in March that it had hired recruiting firm
Spencer Stuart to find new board candidates. Highfields has sent
names of people it would consider to be appropriate board
members to the recruiting firm.
Highfields' lawyer said he hopes that its nominations and a
contested election of directors will be unnecessary and urged
the board to do more than simply add two directors to its
current board.
CoreLogic, which reported double-digit increases in revenue,
operating and net income in the first quarter of 2012, has also
seen its share price climbed 29.16 percent since January. It
closed trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $16.84 on
Tuesday.