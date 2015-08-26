U.S. high-frequency trading case vs exchanges, Barclays is dismissed

NEW YORK Aug 26 Major U.S. stock exchanges and
Barclays Plc on Wednesday won the dismissal of U.S.
litigation accusing them of rigging markets to benefit
high-frequency traders and costing ordinary investors billions
of dollars.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said claims by
the plaintiffs were legally insufficient to survive the
defendants' motions to dismiss their cases.
Defendants including Nasdaq, Intercontinental
Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange, Bats Global
Markets and CHX Holdings Inc's Chicago Stock Exchange were
accused of giving high-frequency traders, who use computer
algorithms to gain split-second trading advantages, favored
treatment at the expense of ordinary investors.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)