U.S. high-frequency trading case vs exchanges, Barclays is dismissed

NEW YORK Aug 26 Major U.S. stock exchanges and Barclays Plc on Wednesday won the dismissal of U.S. litigation accusing them of rigging markets to benefit high-frequency traders and costing ordinary investors billions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said claims by the plaintiffs were legally insufficient to survive the defendants' motions to dismiss their cases.

Defendants including Nasdaq, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange, Bats Global Markets and CHX Holdings Inc's Chicago Stock Exchange were accused of giving high-frequency traders, who use computer algorithms to gain split-second trading advantages, favored treatment at the expense of ordinary investors. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)