UPDATE 2-Exchanges, Barclays win dismissal of US high-frequency trading case

(Adds Barclays and exchanges' comments, details from decision)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 26 Major U.S. stock exchanges and
Barclays Plc on Wednesday won the dismissal of
nationwide litigation in which pension funds and other investors
accused them of rigging markets to benefit high-frequency
traders.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said federal
law affords exchanges "absolute immunity" from the plaintiffs'
key claims, including over the creation of "complex order types"
and proprietary data feeds that can benefit rapid traders,
because of their status as self-regulatory organizations.
In a 51-page decision, Furman also said the plaintiffs did
not show they reasonably relied on Barclays' misrepresentations
about the safety of its Barclays LX "dark pool," including that
they were not at risk of being exploited by fast traders.
The lawsuit accused Barclays and seven exchanges including
Nasdaq, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New
York Stock Exchange, BATS Global Markets and CHX Holdings Inc's
Chicago Stock Exchange of giving high-frequency traders favored
treatment, costing less-favored investors billions of dollars.
Several regulators are also investigating dark pools, and
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has sued Barclays.
High-frequency traders use computer algorithms to gain
split-second trading advantages, and were accused of rigging
markets in Michael Lewis' 2014 best-seller "Flash Boys."
Furman alluded to Lewis in saying it is for Congress and
U.S. authorities such as the Department of Justice and
Securities and Exchange Commission to level the playing field
for investors, rather than let private plaintiffs do their work.
"Lewis and the critics of HFT may be right in arguing that
it serves no productive purpose and merely allows certain
traders to exploit technological inefficiencies in the markets
at the expense of other traders," he wrote. "They may also be
right that there is a need for regulatory or other action from
the SEC or entities such as the exchanges and Barclays. Those,
however, are debates and tasks for others."
Patrick Coughlin, a lawyer representing several pension fund
plaintiffs, said: "We're disappointed that the judge thought the
exchanges deserved immunity as to complex order types. The way
they were implemented disadvantaged our clients. We will review
the opinion and determine whether to appeal."
Barclays said it is pleased with the "thorough and
well-reasoned" decision. The exchanges declined to comment.
Furman said one plaintiff, Great Pacific Securities may
amend its lawsuit against Barclays, calling it premature to say
doing so would be futile. A lawyer for the Costa Mesa,
California-based firm was not immediately available for comment.
The case is In re: Barclays Liquidity Cross and High
Frequency Trading Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-md-02589.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese and Andrew Hay)