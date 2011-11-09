版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 10日 星期四 02:52 BJT

UPDATE 1-High Liner Foods Q3 profit up on strong US operations

(Follows alerts)

Nov 9 Frozen seafood processor High Liner Foods's quarterly profit rose helped by strong U.S. operations.

Third-quarter profit rose to C$6.7 million, or 44 Canadian cents a share, from C$6.1 million, or 40 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Sales rose 12 percent to C$161.7 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 46 Canadian cents a share.

High Liner sells its branded products in the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel and Sea Cuisine labels.

Shares of the company were trading at C$14.50 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐