UPDATE 1-High Liner Foods to shut two plants in Canada, US

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Frozen seafood processor High Liner Foods Inc said it would shut two plants in the United States and Canada due to over capacity at several factories and the acquisition of a more modern plant last December.
The company said it would shut units in Burin, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Danvers, Massachusetts -- its highest-cost and most underutilized facilities.
High Liner expects to incur after-tax cash costs of about C$2.7 million on the closures. It also expects to take an after-tax impairment charge of C$9.9 million for plant and equipment.
The company has grown through recent acquisitions, and many of its plants are operating below capacity, Chief Executive Henry Demone said in a statement.
The Burin plant, which employs 121 full-time employees, will be shut by December end, while the Danvers plant, which employs more than 160 people, will remain open till the first quarter of 2013.
Shares of the company were trading up 5 Canadian cents at C$19.95 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS