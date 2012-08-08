High Liner Foods' profit plunges on acquisition related costs

METALS-Copper, zinc and nickel rebound on supply concerns
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
Aug 8 Frozen seafood processor High Liner Foods' second-quarter profit fell about 79 percent on integration costs related to an acquisition.
Net profit declined to C$995,000, or 6 Canadian cents a share, from C$4.8 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 36 Canadian cents per share.
Net income was also dampened by asset impairment costs, higher amortization of intangible assets and higher financing costs, the company said.
Revenue of the company, which sells branded products in the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel and Sea Cuisine labels, rose 43 percent to C$219.0 million.
Last year, High Liner Foods acquired the U.S. and Asian procurement operations of Icelandic Group for $230.6 million.
Shares of the company, which has a market cap of about C$297.2 million, were down 2 percent at C$19.76 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
* Says Andrew Mckechnie, formerly of Apple Inc has been named Chief Creative Officer of its newly formed in-house agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.