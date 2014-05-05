版本:
ON THE MOVE-HighTower Advisors hires advisers from Morgan Stanley

May 5 HighTower Advsiors LLC, an independent adviser-owned firm that has expanded by hiring away from top U.S. brokerages, said it has hired a team of veteran advisers from the Guth Group at Morgan Stanley to expand its presence in Columbus, Ohio.

The team, known as Gryphon Financial Partners, managed about $600 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley.

The team comprises of financial advisers Joel Guth, Cathy Cory, Angelo Manzo, Judy Roseberry, Maria Caicco, Jean Sturges and Kathy Payne.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on the departures. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
