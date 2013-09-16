ON THE MOVE-HighTower adds adviser team from Morgan Stanley

Sept 16 HighTower Advisors LLC, an independent
adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring away from top U.S.
brokerages, said on Monday it hired a veteran team of advisers
from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to expand the firm's
presence in Alabama.
Advisers W.F. Sanders Jr, J. Wesley Clayton, Henry "Moss"
Crosby Jr and Michael Ahearn joined HighTower on Friday from
Morgan Stanley, where they managed roughly $500 million
in client assets and had annual revenue production of $3.5
million.
Clayton and Crosby were both senior vice presidents at
Morgan Stanley before making the move. Morgan Stanley confirmed
the departures but declined to comment further.
The team, known as Twickenham Wealth Advisors, is based in
Huntsville, Alabama.
Chicago-based HighTower, formed in 2008, has attracted many
breakaway broker teams and managers, like the Twickenham Wealth
Advisors team, who want to become independent and free from
attachment to big banks.