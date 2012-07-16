ON THE MOVE-HighTower lands $600 mln team from Morgan Stanley

| July 16
July 16 HighTower Advisors LLC, an independent
broker-owned firm that has grown by hiring from top U.S.
brokerages, landed a veteran team from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney that managed $600 million in client assets.
Advisers Eugene Lerner, Walter Gondeck and Mingdong Tan, of
The Lerner Group joined HighTower on Friday from Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney. For the Chicago-based team, the move is a return
to their independent roots, where Lerner began his advising
career running his own firm, Disciplined Investment Advisors.
At HighTower, the team is able to work with several
independent securities holders, or "custodians," such as Charles
Schwab, Fidelity and JP Morgan, instead of
keeping all of their clients' assets with one custodian - a
common practice at the brokerages of big firms.
"I think the fact that we have outside custodians means that
it will be like the old days at DIA (Disciplined Investment
Advisors)," said Lerner, who spent more than 20 years as
president of DIA. "The vision is to be a bit old-fashioned, to
rely on competition among multiple custodians."
That third-party independence has attracted many veteran
advisers to firms like HighTower, which has grown by hiring
breakaway brokers who want to be free from any pressure to sell
proprietary bank-owned products to their clients.
The Lerner Group started at Morgan Stanley about a
decade ago, later moving to Citigroup's Smith Barney in
2008, only to rejoin the firm one year later after Morgan
Stanley's wealth unit merged with Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.
They are the seventh new adviser team this year to join
HighTower, which was founded in 2008. The advisers joined
HighTower as managing directors and partners, opening a new
office in Chicago's North Shore area.
HighTower has also added advisers in Arizona, California,
Maryland, New York and Virginia this year, from firms including
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney.
Mike Papedis, executive vice president of business
development at HighTower, told Reuters in March that the firm
had 70 percent more advisers and team transactions in 2011 than
in 2010. HighTower completed 10 transactions last year, and
Papedis said he expects the firm to increase that number this
year.