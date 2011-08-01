HighTower lands Merrill private banking team

* HighTower adds Merrill team with $1 bln in assets
* Pagnato, Karp represent firm's first private bank hires
Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Aug 1 HighTower Advisors, a firm that
is expanding by poaching financial advisers from the big
brokerages, on Monday said it hired a private banking team from
Merrill Lynch managing more than $1 billion of client assets.
HighTower's latest additions are Paul Pagnato and David
Karp of Washington, D.C., two advisers from Merrill's private
banking and investment group that caters to rich investors.
Pagnato founded Merrill's private banking office in
Washington and served on the Merrill Lynch advisory board. Karp
was a member of Merrill's investment policy committee.
Chicago-based HighTower, which launched in December 2008,
said the Pagnato-Karp group represents its first private
banking hires. The firm's more than 50 financial advisers now
help manage about $20 billion in client assets.
Merrill was acquired by Bank of America (BAC.N) in January
2009, a deal that placed Merrill's private banking group and
BofA private bank unit U.S. Trust under the same roof.
HighTower CEO Elliot Weissbluth in May told Reuters he
expects the pace of breakaways from big brokerages such as
Merrill will begin to accelerate because retention deals signed
by advisers in 2008 and 2009 are gradually losing their grip.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Maureen Bavdek)