UPDATE 1-HighTower lands Merrill private bankers

By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Aug 1 HighTower Advisors, a firm that
is expanding by poaching financial advisers from the big
brokerages, said on Monday it hired a private banking team from
Merrill Lynch managing more than $1 billion of client assets.
HighTower's latest additions are Paul Pagnato and David
Karp of Washington, D.C., two advisers from Merrill's private
banking and investment group who built a practice specializing
in entrepreneurs and business owners. The two opened a new
office in Reston, Virginia, on Friday.
The move, Pagnato and Karp told Reuters, was three years in
the making and spurred by their pursuit of financial stability
for client assets as well as for their own independence from
the traditional big-brokerage way of doing business.
"It's been a fabulous career, and I have no regrets at all
about Merrill: it was more about looking forward," Pagnato said
of his move to HighTower. "There's a transformation taking
place in this industry."
Chicago-based HighTower, which launched in December 2008,
said the Pagnato-Karp group represents its first private
banking hires. Pagnato, a 19-year brokerage veteran, founded
Merrill's private banking office in Washington.
The firm, which has amassed more than 50 financial advisers
and about $20 billion in client assets, employs an open
platform that lets advisers use multiple securities custodians
and choose from outside money managers. In the wake of the 2008
financial crisis, and the collapse of several major banks,
where a client's assets were held became a top concern.
The traditional brokerage, by comparison, encourages
brokers to execute client transactions through the firm's
trading desk and purchase the firm's own investment funds.
Karp predicts the pending changes to brokerage regulation,
including the challenge of conforming to a higher "fiduciary"
standard, may prompt more big-firm advisers to see an
independent platform.
"There's a paradigm shift in the industry towards the
independent firms," he said. "Over the next 12 months, there
will be a wave of people moving in this direction from the
integrated large-firm model."
HighTower CEO Elliot Weissbluth in May told Reuters he
expects the pace of breakaways from big brokerages such as
Merrill will begin to accelerate because retention deals signed
by advisers in 2008 and 2009 are gradually losing their grip.
Pagnato and Karp, to be sure, said their move was not
driven by any channel conflicts between the Bank of America's
two high-net-worth private banking businesses -- Merrill's
Private Banking and Investment Group acquired in 2009 and the
U.S. Trust unit purchased in 2006.
"It was never an issue for us," Pagnato said. "Our clients
were all first-generation and entrepreneurs, as opposed to
clients with legacy wealth."
