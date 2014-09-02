版本:
ON THE MOVE-HighTower recruits broker team with $440 mln in assets from Merrill

NEW YORK, Sept 2 HighTower Advisors, the Chicago-based broker-dealer, said on Tuesday it hired two financial advisers away from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, where they managed $440 million in client assets.

William Wolf and Ethan Collins joined HighTower in Woodbridge, New Jersey on April 29, after resigning from Merrill Lynch, Pierce Fenner & Smith, where they worked for the Barth/Wolf/Collins Group, according to records on the industry watchdog Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's website.

Merrill Lynch did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
