ON THE MOVE-HighTower recruits broker team with $440 mln in assets from Merrill

NEW YORK, Sept 2 HighTower Advisors, the
Chicago-based broker-dealer, said on Tuesday it hired two
financial advisers away from Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch, where they managed $440 million in client assets.
William Wolf and Ethan Collins joined HighTower in
Woodbridge, New Jersey on April 29, after resigning from Merrill
Lynch, Pierce Fenner & Smith, where they worked for the
Barth/Wolf/Collins Group, according to records on the industry
watchdog Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's website.
Merrill Lynch did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)