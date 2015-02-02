ON THE MOVE-Wealth manager HighTower hires Patricia Pick from Morgan Stanley

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 Chicago-based independent wealth management firm HighTower Advisors LLC said it hired Patricia Pick to its VWG Wealth Management team, based in Vienna, Virginia.
Pick, who transitions about $225 million in client assets to VWG, has more than three decades of experience in the field, most recently as a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley .
With Pick's appointment, VWG's total assets under management would increase to about $1.2 billion, HighTower said.
Pick joined HighTower's partnership channel as an independent adviser who has equity in the company.
Pick will serve as a managing director alongside Senior Private Wealth Associate Rashmi Chahil, who was previously her colleague at Morgan Stanley.
HighTower bought VWG Wealth Management, which advises individuals, families and small businesses, in 2011.
Morgan Stanley could not immediately confirm Pick's departure. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
