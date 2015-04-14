MOVES-Wealth manager HighTower appoints exec VP of finance & accounting

April 14 Independent wealth management firm HighTower Advisors LLC appointed Chris Curtis executive vice president of finance and accounting.

Curtis was previously senior vice president and treasurer of web-based financial services company Envestnet Inc.

Curtis will report to HighTower's chief financial officer, Larry Koehler, and will be based in the firm's headquarters in Chicago. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)