Junk-bond issuers cautious as pace picks up

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - Bankers are advising junk-bond
issuers to be prudent in the aftermath of Donald Trump's US
electoral victory, warning that conditions are likely to remain
volatile for some time to come.
Treasury yields widened sharply after the vote, making
conditions less attractive for better quality junk borrowers,
whose curve more closely mirrors that of Treasuries.
At least two junk-rated companies planning to announce
refinancing deals this week were advised to hold off for the
moment, bankers told IFR.
And expectations for more than US$10bn of new high-yield
supply next week may need to be revised down if more
opportunistic issuers decide to wait.
"There could be a pause for higher-quality issuers coming to
the market," a senior leveraged finance banker said.
"They are probably going to wait if they lost 20bp and they
have (Double B) ratings."
Even for those companies that need to come to market to fund
planned acquisitions, underwriters are recommending a prudent
approach when they pull the trigger.
"We are taking a cautious tone," a second banker said.
"Maybe we won't accelerate or tighten (deals) as quickly out of
respect for the volatility."
Still, the primary market seems to be ticking along.
Canadian satellite company Telesat on Wednesday priced a
US$500m eight-year non-call three bond issue that had been
announced before the elections at 8.875% - the midpoint of
8.75%-9% price talk.
While the size was cut by US$250m, investors said that had
more to do with challenges in the satellite industry than with
the election outcome.
The notes jumped by over two points on Thursday.
Meanwhile Envision Healthcare is expected to kick off a
roadshow next week for a US$750m unsecured bond that will help
finance its merger with surgery center operator AmSurg.
Barring fresh outflows from the asset class, many on the
buyside say they are still receptive to new issues.
"We are not going to sit here and say that because of the
result (of the elections) new issues are off-limits for us,"
said Tom Stolberg, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles.
"We bought new issues in February, when the world was a lot
more miserable than it is now. Sometimes it can be an
opportunity."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)