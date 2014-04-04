UPDATE 1-Wind announces jumbo bond refinancing package

* Telecom firm tackles legacy senior and PIK debt
LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Italian telecom firm Wind has
announced a 3.75bn-equivalent high-yield bond as part of a
long-awaited refinancing of its senior and PIK notes, which it
is aiming to price next week.
The bond will be used alongside a 500m cash injection from
Wind's owner VimpelCom to refinance Wind's 2.7bn-equivalent
11.75% 2017 senior notes and 1.3bn-equivalent 12.25%
payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, and issued out of its Wind
Acquisition Finance S.A vehicle.
One of the key drivers behind the refinancing is that the
PIK notes would have to pay their first cash coupon in July if
not repaid.
Wind's new financing structure could also lower the barriers
for badly needed consolidation in an Italian mobile market
ravaged by a year-long price war.
The new bond will carry a seven-year tenor and three-year
call protection, and will be split into 1.85bn and US$2.6bn
tranches. This tranche split is subject to change, however.
Roadshows start today in New York, according to a banker on
the deal, before switching to London on Monday and Tuesday
morning. Meetings in continental Europe will be held on Tuesday
afternoon, and the bond is expected to price on either Tuesday
or Wednesday.
Joint physical bookrunners are Deutsche Bank and Credit
Suisse, with global coordinators BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole,
and Banca IMI.
Joint lead bookrunners are Barclays, ING, Societe Generale
and UniCredit, while Morgan Stanley and Natixis are joint
bookrunners.
CLEARING THE DECKS
Wind announced its intention to refinance its debt pile on
March 19, and has spent the intervening weeks clearing the decks
for the jumbo deal.
It first completed an amend-and-extend on its more than 2bn
senior facilities agreement on March 27, and then followed this
with a consent solicitation for amendments and waivers to its
senior secured bonds.
Wind received the required number of consents for the bond
amendments on Thursday, so has wasted no time in bringing its
new deal to market.
While the amendments to the loan and bonds primarily allowed
for the refinancing, they also inserted portability clauses into
both, which allow the debt to stay in place even after a change
in company ownership.
Both the senior facilities agreement and senior secured
notes can now stay in place under the following conditions: if
net total debt is below 4.25x and senior secured leverage below
3x, or if Wind is taken over by a listed company with a greater
or equal market capitalisation to VimpelCom, with mobile
licences in the EU, Canada, Switzerland and/or the United
States.
Vodafone, 3 and Telecom Italia all have greater market caps
than VimpelCom.
ALTERNATIVE PLAN
The announcement of the new bond also confirms that Wind has
not opted for an alternative refinancing structure it outlined
in an investor presentation last month, which would have used
more PIK debt.
Under this second plan, following the 500m cash injection,
the remaining PIK notes would be refinanced with new PIK toggle
notes.
Wind explained that this option could have been used "in
case flexibility is required for potential M&A." PIK toggles
usually have short one- to two-year call protection, which makes
them easier to refinance in the event of a buyout.
