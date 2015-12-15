UPDATE 1-Billionaire Lasry backs junk bond fund hit with heavy redemptions

(Adds Alpha Capital exited both funds)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 14 Billionaire hedge fund manager
Marc Lasry on Monday backed a junk bond mutual fund hemorrhaging
assets at his Avenue Capital Group as jittery investors exit
high-yield bonds amid a market rout.
Investors have taken note that Lasry's $884 million Avenue
Credit Strategies Fund is run by the same portfolio
manager who in 2009 helped launch the Third Avenue Focused
Credit Fund, which abruptly shut down last week and
blocked investor redemptions, fund disclosures show.
In January 2012, Jeff Gary joined Lasry from Third Avenue,
where he once ran the now defunct fund. Gary left Third Avenue
in December 2010. Despite some similarities, Lasry sought to
draw distinctions between the two junk bonds in a telephone
interview with Reuters.
"We have a diversified and well-positioned portfolio and our
illiquid assets are in the single digits," Lasry said about his
fund.
By contrast, Third Avenue's fund had an estimated 20 percent
of its assets in illiquid, hard-to-trade securities.
And Lasry's Avenue Capital, a powerhouse in the distressed
investing sector, has about $12 billion in assets, compared with
less than $10 billion at Third Avenue Capital.
"I think overall redemptions at some point are going to slow
down across the market," Lasry said. "I'm not sure if that will
be tomorrow or next week, but people are going to start putting
money back into the market at some point."
The Avenue Credit Strategies Fund's total return is minus
10 percent this year, underperforming the 3.83 percent average
decline in the junk bond category, according to Morningstar Inc.
And investor withdrawals have accelerated since March, cutting
the size of the fund from $2 billion to $884 million, according
to Lipper Inc.
By contrast, Third Avenue's junk fund was down nearly 30
percent before it closed with about $800 million in assets.
Both funds bet on debt issued by companies in stressed
situations. Third Avenue, though, focused some of its investing
on bankruptcy-related claims, which are considered extremely
hard to trade even during good times.
Brad Alford, chief investment officer of Alpha Capital
Management in Atlanta, who had invested in both the Avenue
Capital and Third Avenue funds, said Third Avenue's liquidation
shocked the mutual fund industry. Alford sold out of both the
Third Avenue and the Avenue Capital funds earlier this year.
"It has shaken to me to the core. Who else can do this?" he
said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)