UPDATE 1-Huntington Ingalls wins $2.38 bln ship deal

WASHINGTON May 31 Huntington Ingalls Industries
has been awarded a contract valued at $2.38 billion to
start design and construction work on the U.S. Navy's next
large-deck amphibious assault ship Tripoli, the Pentagon said on
Thursday.
The contract is a modification of a previously awarded
fixed-price, incentive fee contract, and runs through June 2018,
the U.S. Defense Department said in a daily digest of big
weapons contracts.
Huntington Ingalls welcomed the contract that will allow it
to start work on LHA-7, the second of the Navy's new America
class of multi-purpose amphibious assault ships.
"Large-deck amphibious ship construction is an important
component of our business plan, and we are pleased to have
reached agreement with the Navy on this contract," said Ingalls
Shipbuilding President Irwin Edenzon.
Tripoli will be 844 feet long and 106 feet wide and will
displace 44,971 long tons. The fuel-efficient gas turbine
propulsion system will drive the ships in excess of 20 knots.
The ship will accommodate 1,059 crew and 1,687 troops.
It will be capable of carrying a Marine Corp expeditionary
unit, including helicopters, MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft
built by Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron
Inc and the short takeoff version of the F35 built by
Lockheed Martin Corp.